Brooklyn, NY
682 Crown St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

682 Crown St

682 Crown Street · (412) 436-9539
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
682 Crown Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Huge 3/4 bedroom, renovated, 4 blocks walk to train station, 30 minutes to Manhattan, video available via @GregDoyley

Video available : https://youtu.be/Gtn7w6XVtBE

Apartment is situated in a quiet neighborhood in a 2 unit building

2nd Floor

3 Bedroom, 1 full Bathroom
- Spacious living room
- Large eat in kitchen
- Large windows
- Hardwood floors
- Lots of closet space
- Pets Allowed

Crown Heights
Close to local supermarkets, Prospect Park, stores, athletic club and much more.

Showings available now by appointment only @GregDoyley

(RLNE5851861)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 682 Crown St have any available units?
682 Crown St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 682 Crown St have?
Some of 682 Crown St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 Crown St currently offering any rent specials?
682 Crown St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Crown St pet-friendly?
No, 682 Crown St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 682 Crown St offer parking?
No, 682 Crown St does not offer parking.
Does 682 Crown St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 Crown St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Crown St have a pool?
No, 682 Crown St does not have a pool.
Does 682 Crown St have accessible units?
No, 682 Crown St does not have accessible units.
Does 682 Crown St have units with dishwashers?
No, 682 Crown St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 682 Crown St have units with air conditioning?
No, 682 Crown St does not have units with air conditioning.
