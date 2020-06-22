682 Crown St

Amenities

Huge 3/4 bedroom, renovated, 4 blocks walk to train station, 30 minutes to Manhattan, video available via @GregDoyley



Video available : https://youtu.be/Gtn7w6XVtBE



Apartment is situated in a quiet neighborhood in a 2 unit building



UNIT DETAILS

2nd Floor



3 Bedroom, 1 full Bathroom

- Spacious living room

- Large eat in kitchen

- Large windows

- Hardwood floors

- Lots of closet space

- Pets Allowed



NEIGHBORHOOD

Crown Heights

Close to local supermarkets, Prospect Park, stores, athletic club and much more.



Showings available now by appointment only @GregDoyley



(RLNE5851861)