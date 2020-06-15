All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
68 North 8th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

68 North 8th Street

68 North 8th Street · (212) 729-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 North 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Available July 6th in Prime Williamsburg

Welcome to 68 N 8th; a stunning boutique masterpiece nestled in prime Williamsburg. Moments away from the East River State Park, North Williamsburg ferry, L and G subway lines, makes this the perfect location. A short distance away you/'ll come upon McCarren Park and its year-round farmers/' market, the perfect place for fresh produce. Easily access the neighborhood/'s best shops, nightlife, and quaint eateries. Enjoy modern luxuries like stainless steel appliances, heated bathroom floors, hardwood flooring, meticulously designed interiors as well as an amazing furnished roof deck overlooking East River and city views as well as a furnished courtyard where tenants can enjoy a relaxing ambiance all year round.

The building is fully equipped with Carson virtual doorman system, proving tenants with digital doorman services including notification on packages and digital access for visitors.

Apartment Features:
App-Enabled Smart Locks
App Controlled Built-in A/C Units
Bluetooth Sono Speakers
Hardwood Flooring
Heated Bathroom Floors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer in Unit
East River Views
Recessed Lighting
Custom Closets
Glass-enclosed shower
Chevron subway tile
Ample Closets
Carson Video Intercom

Deposit Free this apartment can be rented deposit free. With SayRhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required!

Truly a must see, contact for a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 North 8th Street have any available units?
68 North 8th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 North 8th Street have?
Some of 68 North 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 North 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 North 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 North 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 68 North 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 68 North 8th Street offer parking?
No, 68 North 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 68 North 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 North 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 North 8th Street have a pool?
No, 68 North 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 North 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 68 North 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 North 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 North 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 North 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 North 8th Street has units with air conditioning.
