68 North 8th Street

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Available July 6th in Prime Williamsburg



Welcome to 68 N 8th; a stunning boutique masterpiece nestled in prime Williamsburg. Moments away from the East River State Park, North Williamsburg ferry, L and G subway lines, makes this the perfect location. A short distance away you/'ll come upon McCarren Park and its year-round farmers/' market, the perfect place for fresh produce. Easily access the neighborhood/'s best shops, nightlife, and quaint eateries. Enjoy modern luxuries like stainless steel appliances, heated bathroom floors, hardwood flooring, meticulously designed interiors as well as an amazing furnished roof deck overlooking East River and city views as well as a furnished courtyard where tenants can enjoy a relaxing ambiance all year round.



The building is fully equipped with Carson virtual doorman system, proving tenants with digital doorman services including notification on packages and digital access for visitors.



Apartment Features:

App-Enabled Smart Locks

App Controlled Built-in A/C Units

Bluetooth Sono Speakers

Hardwood Flooring

Heated Bathroom Floors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer/Dryer in Unit

East River Views

Recessed Lighting

Custom Closets

Glass-enclosed shower

Chevron subway tile

Ample Closets

Carson Video Intercom



Deposit Free this apartment can be rented deposit free. With SayRhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required!



Truly a must see, contact for a private showing today!