675 Sackett Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill bike storage garage

With nearly 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, this sun-drenched, south-facing two-bedroom, two-bath home is an urban retreat in a prime Park Slope location. Enter the open-concept living area through an entry foyer with an oversized closet into a spacious living room brightened by its large windows and a well-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.



The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with an air-jet tub. The second, queen-sized bedroom has ample storage and a full second bathroom. This comfortable and modern home is complete with a private, in-home laundry center conveniently located off the living area, and central climate control.



Park Slope Terrace Condominiums' amenities include a full-time super, private bike storage, a shared rear garden with a BBQ and playground equipment, and a common roof deck with panoramic views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. Close to Park Slope's Fifth Avenue Restaurant Row this building is also convenient to grocery stores, gyms, and a multitude of other services, and is only one block from the R train at Union Street and one stop from 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, R and LIRR at Atlantic Terminal.