Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

675 Sackett Street

675 Sackett St · (732) 682-7871
Location

675 Sackett St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

With nearly 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, this sun-drenched, south-facing two-bedroom, two-bath home is an urban retreat in a prime Park Slope location. Enter the open-concept living area through an entry foyer with an oversized closet into a spacious living room brightened by its large windows and a well-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with an air-jet tub. The second, queen-sized bedroom has ample storage and a full second bathroom. This comfortable and modern home is complete with a private, in-home laundry center conveniently located off the living area, and central climate control.

Park Slope Terrace Condominiums' amenities include a full-time super, private bike storage, a shared rear garden with a BBQ and playground equipment, and a common roof deck with panoramic views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. Close to Park Slope's Fifth Avenue Restaurant Row this building is also convenient to grocery stores, gyms, and a multitude of other services, and is only one block from the R train at Union Street and one stop from 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, R and LIRR at Atlantic Terminal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Sackett Street have any available units?
675 Sackett Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 675 Sackett Street have?
Some of 675 Sackett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Sackett Street currently offering any rent specials?
675 Sackett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Sackett Street pet-friendly?
No, 675 Sackett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 675 Sackett Street offer parking?
Yes, 675 Sackett Street offers parking.
Does 675 Sackett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Sackett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Sackett Street have a pool?
No, 675 Sackett Street does not have a pool.
Does 675 Sackett Street have accessible units?
No, 675 Sackett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Sackett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Sackett Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Sackett Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 675 Sackett Street has units with air conditioning.
