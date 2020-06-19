66 Douglass Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

The ideal oasis. This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with private deck has all that you could ask for. The kitchen, dining, living area is a sunny loft-like space that stretches the length of the brownstone out to the deck, providing a feeling of life in the country, here in the city. The first floor features a windowed, renovated kitchen with plenty of counter space so you can once again enjoy cooking at home. In warmer months, the nearly 400 square foot deck is the perfect spot for planters of beautiful flowers and tasty herbs. Gather in the separate dining area to showcase your culinary achievements or embark on any number of projects that need space to come to fruition. With two exposures and five windows the oversized living room is bathed in light and will fast become your idyllic sanctuary. Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and exposed brick ensure this expansive room is the right combination of classic touches and modern function. Upstairs, there are two king-sized bedrooms and a large dressing or office area. The home offers closets on both floors, and an extensive set of built-ins, including wooden bookcases in the living room, warm pine built-ins that extend the length of the dining room, with ample drawers and cabinets to store all your treasures. With 2 baths, an in-unit washer/dryer, private entrance, huge private outdoor space, and seven rooms spread out over two floors this home offers the privacy you crave, and can help you maintain domestic harmony for years to come. Situated just three blocks from the F/G trains at Bergen St and at the heart of everything Smith Street has to offer, this is a home you won't want to leave. Please reach out for a virtual tour.