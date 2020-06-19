All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

66 Douglass Street

66 Douglass Street · (212) 913-9058
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

66 Douglass Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Property Amenities
The ideal oasis. This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with private deck has all that you could ask for. The kitchen, dining, living area is a sunny loft-like space that stretches the length of the brownstone out to the deck, providing a feeling of life in the country, here in the city. The first floor features a windowed, renovated kitchen with plenty of counter space so you can once again enjoy cooking at home. In warmer months, the nearly 400 square foot deck is the perfect spot for planters of beautiful flowers and tasty herbs. Gather in the separate dining area to showcase your culinary achievements or embark on any number of projects that need space to come to fruition. With two exposures and five windows the oversized living room is bathed in light and will fast become your idyllic sanctuary. Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and exposed brick ensure this expansive room is the right combination of classic touches and modern function. Upstairs, there are two king-sized bedrooms and a large dressing or office area. The home offers closets on both floors, and an extensive set of built-ins, including wooden bookcases in the living room, warm pine built-ins that extend the length of the dining room, with ample drawers and cabinets to store all your treasures. With 2 baths, an in-unit washer/dryer, private entrance, huge private outdoor space, and seven rooms spread out over two floors this home offers the privacy you crave, and can help you maintain domestic harmony for years to come. Situated just three blocks from the F/G trains at Bergen St and at the heart of everything Smith Street has to offer, this is a home you won't want to leave. Please reach out for a virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Douglass Street have any available units?
66 Douglass Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Douglass Street have?
Some of 66 Douglass Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Douglass Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 Douglass Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Douglass Street pet-friendly?
No, 66 Douglass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 66 Douglass Street offer parking?
No, 66 Douglass Street does not offer parking.
Does 66 Douglass Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Douglass Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Douglass Street have a pool?
No, 66 Douglass Street does not have a pool.
Does 66 Douglass Street have accessible units?
No, 66 Douglass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Douglass Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Douglass Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Douglass Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Douglass Street does not have units with air conditioning.
