Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Large NO FEE 1 Bedroom in Williamsburg With Large Private Terrace Now Offering 2 months Free!



This is a spacious 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment, just steps from McGolrick Park and all the culture and nightlife excitement that Williamsburg has to offer.



The unit features:

- Large Private Terrace

- Large Bedroom

- Ample closet space

- Open layout



Guarantors are accepted and pets are welcome!



*Rent advertised is net effective based on 2 months free on a 14-month lease

*Photos are of a similar unit