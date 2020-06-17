All apartments in Brooklyn
64 Stagg Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

64 Stagg Street

64 Stagg Street · (646) 463-1451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 Stagg Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Immediately! No Fee Units available in Prime Willliamsburg! New building with multiple new 3 Bedroom Apartments.All units feature a spacious living space, stainless steel appliances with nice finishes in the kitchen and bathroom, central air system in each room, hardwood floors, and natural light.Building is Pet Friendly.Washer/ Dryer is available in the basement. The rooftop is a shared common space.There are multiple transportation options. You can find the G and L train at the Metropolitan-Lorimer Street stop.The J and M located at the Lorimer Street station.The B48 is located right around the corner and both Q54 and Q59 right on Grand Street.Located in Prime Williamsburg, you can find a ton of restaurants and bars right on Grand Street and Lorimer street.Convenience stores and Cafes are can be found all throughout the neighborhood. Native12688

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Stagg Street have any available units?
64 Stagg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 64 Stagg Street have?
Some of 64 Stagg Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Stagg Street currently offering any rent specials?
64 Stagg Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Stagg Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Stagg Street is pet friendly.
Does 64 Stagg Street offer parking?
No, 64 Stagg Street does not offer parking.
Does 64 Stagg Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Stagg Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Stagg Street have a pool?
No, 64 Stagg Street does not have a pool.
Does 64 Stagg Street have accessible units?
No, 64 Stagg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Stagg Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Stagg Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Stagg Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 64 Stagg Street has units with air conditioning.
