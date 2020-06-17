64 Stagg Street

Amenities

Available Immediately! No Fee Units available in Prime Willliamsburg! New building with multiple new 3 Bedroom Apartments.All units feature a spacious living space, stainless steel appliances with nice finishes in the kitchen and bathroom, central air system in each room, hardwood floors, and natural light.Building is Pet Friendly.Washer/ Dryer is available in the basement. The rooftop is a shared common space.There are multiple transportation options. You can find the G and L train at the Metropolitan-Lorimer Street stop.The J and M located at the Lorimer Street station.The B48 is located right around the corner and both Q54 and Q59 right on Grand Street.Located in Prime Williamsburg, you can find a ton of restaurants and bars right on Grand Street and Lorimer street.Convenience stores and Cafes are can be found all throughout the neighborhood. Native12688