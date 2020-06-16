All apartments in Brooklyn
618 Bushwick Ave
618 Bushwick Ave

618 Bushwick Ave · (347) 476-5357
Location

618 Bushwick Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Absolutely stunning unit in the heart of Bushwick! Sunny loft feel unit in a converted church with hardwood floors, high ceilings, open concept living rooms and modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and exposed brick, large windows with loads of natural light! The building screams luxury! With onsite parking, laundry room, bicycle storage, elevator, zipcar, and an awesome rooftop with amazing views!*** Net effective rent is shown. Gross rent is $3299 with 4 weeks free rent! Call today to schedule a showing, this apartment will not last! skyline14301

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Bushwick Ave have any available units?
618 Bushwick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 618 Bushwick Ave have?
Some of 618 Bushwick Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Bushwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
618 Bushwick Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Bushwick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 618 Bushwick Ave does offer parking.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have a pool?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Bushwick Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Bushwick Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
