618 Bushwick Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Absolutely stunning unit in the heart of Bushwick! Sunny loft feel unit in a converted church with hardwood floors, high ceilings, open concept living rooms and modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and exposed brick, large windows with loads of natural light! The building screams luxury! With onsite parking, laundry room, bicycle storage, elevator, zipcar, and an awesome rooftop with amazing views!*** Net effective rent is shown. Gross rent is $3299 with 4 weeks free rent! Call today to schedule a showing, this apartment will not last! skyline14301