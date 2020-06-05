Amenities

Welcome to 590 10th Street; an impeccably renovated townhouse featuring full-floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom residences on a quiet tree-lined street between highly coveted 7th & 8th Avenue. Enjoy modern townhouse living with restored pre-war details such as exposed brick, decorative fireplace mantels & charming bay windows that welcome you home. As soon as you enter, you are welcomed by a generously sized eat-in-kitchen featuring creamy white way point cabinetry accompanied by herringbone subway tiled backsplash and stainless steel Frigidaire appliances. Townhouse character is emphasized in your sun splashed living room with four full windows looking out onto dreamy 10th street. A separated alcove office space is located just to the right of your living quarters, making for a perfect home office environment. Two garden facing bedrooms complete your floor with an en-suite master and guest bedroom. Sleek spa style bathrooms are detailed with nero porcelain hex floors and 36 subway tiled walls590 10th Street is conveniently located just steps away from various neighborhood amenities such as restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores & highly coveted Prospect Park. Public transportation is easily accessible with the F & G subway lines along with Citibike (under 500 feet) making your commute around Brooklyn, that much easier. This beautifully renovated townhouse provides a perfect opportunity to live within one of New York City's most sought after neighborhoods. *Laundry available in basement