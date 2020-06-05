All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 590 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
590 10th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

590 10th Street

590 10th Street · (212) 500-7081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

590 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
hot tub
Welcome to 590 10th Street; an impeccably renovated townhouse featuring full-floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom residences on a quiet tree-lined street between highly coveted 7th & 8th Avenue. Enjoy modern townhouse living with restored pre-war details such as exposed brick, decorative fireplace mantels & charming bay windows that welcome you home. As soon as you enter, you are welcomed by a generously sized eat-in-kitchen featuring creamy white way point cabinetry accompanied by herringbone subway tiled backsplash and stainless steel Frigidaire appliances. Townhouse character is emphasized in your sun splashed living room with four full windows looking out onto dreamy 10th street. A separated alcove office space is located just to the right of your living quarters, making for a perfect home office environment. Two garden facing bedrooms complete your floor with an en-suite master and guest bedroom. Sleek spa style bathrooms are detailed with nero porcelain hex floors and 36 subway tiled walls590 10th Street is conveniently located just steps away from various neighborhood amenities such as restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores & highly coveted Prospect Park. Public transportation is easily accessible with the F & G subway lines along with Citibike (under 500 feet) making your commute around Brooklyn, that much easier. This beautifully renovated townhouse provides a perfect opportunity to live within one of New York City's most sought after neighborhoods. *Laundry available in basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 10th Street have any available units?
590 10th Street has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 590 10th Street have?
Some of 590 10th Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
590 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 590 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 590 10th Street offer parking?
No, 590 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 590 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 10th Street have a pool?
No, 590 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 590 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 590 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 590 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 590 10th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity