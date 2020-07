Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

585 e. 21st st 2 bedroom NO FEE - Property Id: 296192



NO BROKER FEE!!!



$1,000 RENT CREDIT FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE INS!!!

Gross Price: $1950



This renovated 2 bedroom apartment is located in an elevator and laundry room building (6th floor).

The apartment features:

-a modern kitchen and bathroom

-a spacious separate living room

-king size bedroom

- queen size bedrooms

-polished real hardwood floors and several closets spreads throughout the unit.



All Guarantors Allowed (international and corporate)

All pets allowed (no fee)

Verizon fios is wired throughout the building

Resident Superintendent

