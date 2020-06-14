566 Gates Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator parking pool new construction

This gorgeous unit offers affordable beauty in the heart of Bedford Stuyvesant. This amazing opportunity is the first ever rental in this well-maintained, apartment located on a charming, tree-lined block. This quiet, light-filled unit features solid hardwood floors, a spacious, open floor plan, sunny, south and west exposures and garden views from every room.



Newly constructed in 2010, this five-story, elevator building offers parking, video intercom, storage, common laundry in the basement and a shared garden.



Well located near the Kingston-Throop Avenue (local C train) and Nostrand Avenue (express A train) stops, your in Manhattan in under 30 minutes. Borrow a bike from the CitiBike station right on the block and explore nearby favorites like Bed-Vyne Brew, Peaches Hot House, Crocus Coffee, The Loft Bookstore Cafe, Bed Stuy Provisions, Seraghina, Miss Dahlia's Cafe, Dough Donuts, and Sincerely, Tommy. Herbert Von King Park and Kosciuszko Pool provide cool spots to take a break from it all. Welcome home, you're just blocks from every amenity you could want.