Last updated March 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

566 Gates Avenue

566 Gates Ave · (804) 203-0214
Location

566 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
new construction
This gorgeous unit offers affordable beauty in the heart of Bedford Stuyvesant. This amazing opportunity is the first ever rental in this well-maintained, apartment located on a charming, tree-lined block. This quiet, light-filled unit features solid hardwood floors, a spacious, open floor plan, sunny, south and west exposures and garden views from every room.

Newly constructed in 2010, this five-story, elevator building offers parking, video intercom, storage, common laundry in the basement and a shared garden.

Well located near the Kingston-Throop Avenue (local C train) and Nostrand Avenue (express A train) stops, your in Manhattan in under 30 minutes. Borrow a bike from the CitiBike station right on the block and explore nearby favorites like Bed-Vyne Brew, Peaches Hot House, Crocus Coffee, The Loft Bookstore Cafe, Bed Stuy Provisions, Seraghina, Miss Dahlia's Cafe, Dough Donuts, and Sincerely, Tommy. Herbert Von King Park and Kosciuszko Pool provide cool spots to take a break from it all. Welcome home, you're just blocks from every amenity you could want.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 Gates Avenue have any available units?
566 Gates Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 566 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 566 Gates Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
566 Gates Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 566 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 566 Gates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 566 Gates Avenue does offer parking.
Does 566 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 566 Gates Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 Gates Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 566 Gates Avenue has a pool.
Does 566 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 566 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 566 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 566 Gates Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 566 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 566 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
