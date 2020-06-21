All apartments in Brooklyn
566 5th Street

566 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

566 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sprawling four bedroom, two-bath occupying the entire second floor of a pre-war building, located half a block to Prospect Park. In addition to the four, separate bedrooms, this home boasts an oversized living space consisting of a huge windowed kitchen with multiple entrances, formal dining room with decorative fireplace, and a full width living room and alcove that can double as a den. Brand new washer/dryer in unit conveniently located in the bedroom wing. Pets are welcome upon approval. Large storage area available in the basement. Applicants must have exceptional finances. Can be easily shown by appointment. Near all transportation, Prospect Park, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 5th Street have any available units?
566 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 566 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
566 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 566 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 566 5th Street offer parking?
No, 566 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 566 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 566 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 5th Street have a pool?
No, 566 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 566 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 566 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 566 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 566 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 566 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 566 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
