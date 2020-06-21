566 5th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sprawling four bedroom, two-bath occupying the entire second floor of a pre-war building, located half a block to Prospect Park. In addition to the four, separate bedrooms, this home boasts an oversized living space consisting of a huge windowed kitchen with multiple entrances, formal dining room with decorative fireplace, and a full width living room and alcove that can double as a den. Brand new washer/dryer in unit conveniently located in the bedroom wing. Pets are welcome upon approval. Large storage area available in the basement. Applicants must have exceptional finances. Can be easily shown by appointment. Near all transportation, Prospect Park, shopping and dining.