564 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

This newly renovated 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom in Prospect Heights has many options to offer. This apartment was renovated 2 years ago with your own Washer/Dryer in the apartment, hardwood floors and Stainless Steel appliances.



Both Bedrooms are on opposite sides of eachother, with one having it's own en suite bathroom. Both bedrooms have 2 large windows with great sunlight throughout the day.



You have a newly renovated Kitchen with a sit up bar, three stool sitting area to eat you hang out with your favorite glass of wine!



The location of the apartment is in a very expansive area of local shops, bars, restaurants and farmer market's on the weekends. Transportation is overwhelming in this location, C, B, Q, 2, & 3 or citibike rentals.