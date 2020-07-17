All apartments in Brooklyn
564 Vanderbilt Avenue

Location

564 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This newly renovated 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom in Prospect Heights has many options to offer. This apartment was renovated 2 years ago with your own Washer/Dryer in the apartment, hardwood floors and Stainless Steel appliances.

Both Bedrooms are on opposite sides of eachother, with one having it's own en suite bathroom. Both bedrooms have 2 large windows with great sunlight throughout the day.

You have a newly renovated Kitchen with a sit up bar, three stool sitting area to eat you hang out with your favorite glass of wine!

The location of the apartment is in a very expansive area of local shops, bars, restaurants and farmer market's on the weekends. Transportation is overwhelming in this location, C, B, Q, 2, & 3 or citibike rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
564 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 564 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 564 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
564 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 564 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 564 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 564 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 564 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 564 Vanderbilt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 564 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 564 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 564 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 564 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
