556 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING is just one of the words to describe this beautiful two and two-half bedroom duplex on architecturally impressive Putnam Avenue. A perfect mix of Old World detail and modern-day amenities and design, this home is A DREAM COME TRUE. This upper duplexes French doors open to a triple parlor with peak buffed dark hardwood floors, high ceilings, floor to ceiling pier mirror, and decorative mantle. The bay-windowed living room flows into the formal dining room, which is perfect for entertaining as it opens directly to the glass door to the patio and the spacious kitchen, which also boasts a bay window. The patio leads down to the professionally landscaped and partially decked backyard. Spring and summer soirees are bound to rule the day. Also on the parlor floor is a convenient half-bath that is spectacularly designed and uncommonly spacious. The upper floor boasts the same level of meticulous design and detail. Tan Hardwood floors run throughout the hallway and bedrooms. The two perfectly sized bedrooms are bathed in sunlight throughout the day and are separated by the bath and a walk-in closet for the utmost in privacy. The two half bedrooms could easily be used as HOME OFFICES, short-stay bedrooms, or walk-in closets. A full-sized washer and dryer are conveniently located in the shared basement which also provides amazing storage space. Bedford-Stuyvesant is bursting with great restaurants, bars, & coffee houses; Bedvyne Cocktail, Tepache, Cozy Coffee, Skal, Secret Garden, and Oaxaca just to name a few! For easy transport, there is a Citibike kiosk right on the corner of the block or you can get the B26 on Halsey or the C train at Throop and Fulton. LIVE HERE AND BE HAPPY! PETS ALLOWED. NOTES: Tenant is responsible for ALL UTILITIES. Choose your paint & Landlord will have it done!