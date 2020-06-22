All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
556 Putnam Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

556 Putnam Avenue

556 Putnam Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

556 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING is just one of the words to describe this beautiful two and two-half bedroom duplex on architecturally impressive Putnam Avenue. A perfect mix of Old World detail and modern-day amenities and design, this home is A DREAM COME TRUE. This upper duplexes French doors open to a triple parlor with peak buffed dark hardwood floors, high ceilings, floor to ceiling pier mirror, and decorative mantle. The bay-windowed living room flows into the formal dining room, which is perfect for entertaining as it opens directly to the glass door to the patio and the spacious kitchen, which also boasts a bay window. The patio leads down to the professionally landscaped and partially decked backyard. Spring and summer soirees are bound to rule the day. Also on the parlor floor is a convenient half-bath that is spectacularly designed and uncommonly spacious. The upper floor boasts the same level of meticulous design and detail. Tan Hardwood floors run throughout the hallway and bedrooms. The two perfectly sized bedrooms are bathed in sunlight throughout the day and are separated by the bath and a walk-in closet for the utmost in privacy. The two half bedrooms could easily be used as HOME OFFICES, short-stay bedrooms, or walk-in closets. A full-sized washer and dryer are conveniently located in the shared basement which also provides amazing storage space. Bedford-Stuyvesant is bursting with great restaurants, bars, & coffee houses; Bedvyne Cocktail, Tepache, Cozy Coffee, Skal, Secret Garden, and Oaxaca just to name a few! For easy transport, there is a Citibike kiosk right on the corner of the block or you can get the B26 on Halsey or the C train at Throop and Fulton. LIVE HERE AND BE HAPPY! PETS ALLOWED. NOTES: Tenant is responsible for ALL UTILITIES. Choose your paint & Landlord will have it done!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
556 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 556 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 556 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
556 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 556 Putnam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 556 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 556 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 556 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 556 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 556 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 556 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 556 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 556 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 556 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 556 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
