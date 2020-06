Amenities

This is a bright beautiful and spacious one bedroom located in a clean and well maintained elevator building. Separate kitchen and huge living space. Bedroom can easily fit Queen OR King size bed with plenty space for furniture and includes two closets.Boasts hardwood floors and natural light. Great storage space and closets throughout.Conveniently has laundry in the building and an elevator. Really great on-site super.Near restaurants, stores and public transportation. B8 bus steps away to connect you to trains. Will not last, serious inquiries only.**Good credit and income 40x the rent required*** skyline14457