Just in! Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath floor-thru of a charming townhouse in the heart of Red Hook! Located only 1 block from Van Brunt St and a few blocks from Ikea! Stunning finishes and unobstructed water views make this a one of a kind apt and the only one like it in Red Hook right now!Attention to detail was a top priority when this apartment was being renovated! Custom Closets can be found in every room providing unparalleled storage. A magnificent chefs kitchen with large island and top of the line SS appliances including dishwasher, a large barn sink and custom shaker cabinetry. Central Heating/Cooling, including radiant heated floors in each bathroom! New large double pane windows ensure it is quiet and provide plenty of sunlight. Plus laundry in unit!This apartment won't last long, call today to make an appointment to see this great space!!*All utilities are a flat fee of $200/month.