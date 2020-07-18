525 Nostrand Ave

Amenities

This 3-bedroom residence boast natural light and high ceilings throughout. Expansive open kitchen with abundance of cabinet space. The bedrooms are spacious and can easily fit a Queen, dresser, nightstand and more. Washer/dryer option is available - inquiry for more details.Walk outside and the express A/C Subway Station on Nostrand Ave is right there for an easy commute to Manhattan. Take a short walk to Hip restaurants in Stuyvesant Heights or Franklin Ave, establishments include Saraghina brick oven pizza, Crabby Shack, Mayfield Bed-Vine wine bar, Sweet Brooklyn Bar, Le Paris Dakar, Brooklyn Cakes, Bedford Hall, Eugene and Co Organics, and Peaches Hothouse are all extremely close.Pets allowed case by case.**Sample Picture is one of a similar unit** Actual photos and video coming soon.