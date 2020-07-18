All apartments in Brooklyn
525 Nostrand Ave

525 Nostrand Avenue · (718) 422-2526
Location

525 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom residence boast natural light and high ceilings throughout. Expansive open kitchen with abundance of cabinet space. The bedrooms are spacious and can easily fit a Queen, dresser, nightstand and more. Washer/dryer option is available - inquiry for more details.Walk outside and the express A/C Subway Station on Nostrand Ave is right there for an easy commute to Manhattan. Take a short walk to Hip restaurants in Stuyvesant Heights or Franklin Ave, establishments include Saraghina brick oven pizza, Crabby Shack, Mayfield Bed-Vine wine bar, Sweet Brooklyn Bar, Le Paris Dakar, Brooklyn Cakes, Bedford Hall, Eugene and Co Organics, and Peaches Hothouse are all extremely close.Pets allowed case by case.**Sample Picture is one of a similar unit** Actual photos and video coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Nostrand Ave have any available units?
525 Nostrand Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 Nostrand Ave have?
Some of 525 Nostrand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Nostrand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
525 Nostrand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Nostrand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Nostrand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 525 Nostrand Ave offer parking?
No, 525 Nostrand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 525 Nostrand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Nostrand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Nostrand Ave have a pool?
No, 525 Nostrand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 525 Nostrand Ave have accessible units?
No, 525 Nostrand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Nostrand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Nostrand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Nostrand Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 Nostrand Ave has units with air conditioning.
