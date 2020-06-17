All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 500 Sterling Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
500 Sterling Pl
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

500 Sterling Pl

500 Sterling Place · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2BB · Avail. now

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
rent controlled
Rent Stabilized

One Month Free ($2215 net, $2400 gross)

Welcome to Brooklyn's Best Kept Secret.

500 Sterling is the perfect place to make your new home. Minutes to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and some of the best restaurants Crown Heights has to offer.

Interiors are complete with sunlit living areas, classic hardwood floors, central heating and cooling system, and Bosch washer and dryers. The kitchens are complemented by Caesar-stone countertops and stainless steel appliances ranging from Fisher and Paykel refrigerator to integrated Sharp microwave and Fisher & Paykel or Kitchen Aid dishwasher. Bathrooms offer a designer touch with walnut vanities and Caesar-stone countertops, Kohler fixtures and Restoration Hardware sconces.

Amenities include:
Doorman
Gym
Pet-friendly
Laundry in Unit
Private outdoor space
Private parking available
Bicycle storage
Package room
Live-in superintendent
Landscaped rooftop

*Net Effective Advertised ($2215 net, $2400 gross). The landlord is offering 1 month free during a 13-month term to new residents.

*Virtual tour available upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Sterling Pl have any available units?
500 Sterling Pl has a unit available for $2,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Sterling Pl have?
Some of 500 Sterling Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Sterling Pl currently offering any rent specials?
500 Sterling Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Sterling Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Sterling Pl is pet friendly.
Does 500 Sterling Pl offer parking?
Yes, 500 Sterling Pl does offer parking.
Does 500 Sterling Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Sterling Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Sterling Pl have a pool?
No, 500 Sterling Pl does not have a pool.
Does 500 Sterling Pl have accessible units?
No, 500 Sterling Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Sterling Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Sterling Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Sterling Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Sterling Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 500 Sterling Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity