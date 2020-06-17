500 Sterling Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym parking bike storage garage rent controlled

One Month Free ($2215 net, $2400 gross)



Welcome to Brooklyn's Best Kept Secret.



500 Sterling is the perfect place to make your new home. Minutes to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and some of the best restaurants Crown Heights has to offer.



Interiors are complete with sunlit living areas, classic hardwood floors, central heating and cooling system, and Bosch washer and dryers. The kitchens are complemented by Caesar-stone countertops and stainless steel appliances ranging from Fisher and Paykel refrigerator to integrated Sharp microwave and Fisher & Paykel or Kitchen Aid dishwasher. Bathrooms offer a designer touch with walnut vanities and Caesar-stone countertops, Kohler fixtures and Restoration Hardware sconces.



*Net Effective Advertised ($2215 net, $2400 gross). The landlord is offering 1 month free during a 13-month term to new residents.



*Virtual tour available upon request