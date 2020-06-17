500 Sterling Pl

Amenities
Rent Stabilized
One Month Free ($2215 net, $2400 gross)
Welcome to Brooklyn's Best Kept Secret.
500 Sterling is the perfect place to make your new home. Minutes to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and some of the best restaurants Crown Heights has to offer.
Interiors are complete with sunlit living areas, classic hardwood floors, central heating and cooling system, and Bosch washer and dryers. The kitchens are complemented by Caesar-stone countertops and stainless steel appliances ranging from Fisher and Paykel refrigerator to integrated Sharp microwave and Fisher & Paykel or Kitchen Aid dishwasher. Bathrooms offer a designer touch with walnut vanities and Caesar-stone countertops, Kohler fixtures and Restoration Hardware sconces.
Amenities include:
Doorman
Gym
Pet-friendly
Laundry in Unit
Private outdoor space
Private parking available
Bicycle storage
Package room
Live-in superintendent
Landscaped rooftop
*Net Effective Advertised ($2215 net, $2400 gross). The landlord is offering 1 month free during a 13-month term to new residents.
*Virtual tour available upon request