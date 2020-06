Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This rare 2 floor apt check all the boxes, and won't last! - Amazing location- Stunning tree lined block with PROSPECT PARK right outside of your door.- Airy, bright & large livingroom with 3 windows and plenty of space for a large sofa, dining able and more.- 2 separated large bedrooms.- Windowed open kitchen with dishwasher- VENTED WASHER & DRYER in the unit. - 2 floor of a stunning limestone. - Pets ok open landlord approval ( there is a one time pet for for dogs only ) LevelGroup122077