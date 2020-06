Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

SUNSET PARK Prime Retail Space on 5th Avenue & 50 Street in high Population area. This space features a large 2600 sqft space plus an additional 2600 sqft basement for a total 5200 sqft. There is the pizza store now, but no lease. this retail space can be any kind of business such as banking, franchise, restaurant, and retail industry. Tenant to pay commission.