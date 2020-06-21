478 Bergen Street

Amenities

Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Floor-through + Private Terrace Just Steps from the Bergen Street 2/3 Subway in Park Slope North Featuring a Split Bed Layout, Exposed Brick Walls in Every Room, Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Modern Windowed Kitchen w/Dishwasher, Subway Tiled Bathroom, North and South Exposures, Oak Sills, Double Hung Closets, Generously Proportioned 22ft. Long Living Room ideal for Entertaining and a Windowed Home Office with French Doors often used as a 3rd Bedroom.



Located above Y7 in the epicenter of Brownstone Brooklyn, 3 Blocks from the Barclays Center Target Atlantic Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R, LIRR and 10 Minutes from C/G in Fort Greene, BAM, Prospect Park, Union Market, Whole Foods, SoulCycle, Crunch, Orange Theory & MORE!



