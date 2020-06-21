All apartments in Brooklyn
478 Bergen Street
478 Bergen Street

478 Bergen Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
Location

478 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Floor-through + Private Terrace Just Steps from the Bergen Street 2/3 Subway in Park Slope North Featuring a Split Bed Layout, Exposed Brick Walls in Every Room, Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Modern Windowed Kitchen w/Dishwasher, Subway Tiled Bathroom, North and South Exposures, Oak Sills, Double Hung Closets, Generously Proportioned 22ft. Long Living Room ideal for Entertaining and a Windowed Home Office with French Doors often used as a 3rd Bedroom.

Located above Y7 in the epicenter of Brownstone Brooklyn, 3 Blocks from the Barclays Center Target Atlantic Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R, LIRR and 10 Minutes from C/G in Fort Greene, BAM, Prospect Park, Union Market, Whole Foods, SoulCycle, Crunch, Orange Theory & MORE!

Pets Ok Upon Approval + Pet Deposit. Shares OK. Guarantors OK,Pet Friendly Share Friendly 3 Bedroom Floor-through + Private Terrace Just Steps from the Bergen Street 2/3 Subway in Park Slope North Featuring a Split Bed Layout, Exposed Brick Walls in Every Room, Hardwood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Modern Windowed Kitchen w/Dishwasher, Subway Tiled Bathroom, North and South Exposures, Oak Sills, Double Hung Closets and a Generously Proportioned 22ft. Long Living Room and Windowed Home Office with French Doors.

Located in the epicenter of Brownstone Brooklyn, 3 Blocks from the Barclays Center - Target - Atlantic Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R, LIRR and 10 Minutes from C/G in Fort Greene, BAM, Prospect Park, Union Market, Whole Foods, Soulcycle, Crunch, Orange Theory, CrossFit, Area Yoga & MORE!

Pets Ok Upon Approval + Pet Deposit. Shares OK. Guarantors OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 478 Bergen Street have any available units?
478 Bergen Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 478 Bergen Street have?
Some of 478 Bergen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
478 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 478 Bergen Street is pet friendly.
Does 478 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 478 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 478 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 478 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 478 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 478 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 478 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 478 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 478 Bergen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 478 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 478 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
