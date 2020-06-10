All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

470 Classon Avenue

470 Classon Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

470 Classon Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New Renovated 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms, Modern Stainless Steel Appliances, M/W, D/W, Washer/Dryer in Unit, and Sprawling Hardwood Floors Throughout. This large 2BD/2BA home hosts a spacious living room accompanied by an additional workspace or sleeping area. The modern kitchen touts stainless steel appliances, five-burner range, microwave, dishwasher, tremendous counter space, soft-close cabinets, all accented by the tile backsplash. You'll find two, closeted bedroom spaces, with the master having their own private en suite glass bath. Both bathrooms are marble-tiled all throughout. The large GE in-unit washer/dryer offers the ultimate convenience. All rooms are outfitted with individual heating and cooling systems, hardwood floors running through each space, and recessed lighting above. Steps from the Classon G and Franklin A & C trains.

https://youtu.be/ZLfKGgEfO2E,** Gut Renovation in Clinton Hill ** Brand New Renovated 2BD/2BA with Separate Office Area, Modern Stainless Steel Appliances, M/W, D/W, Washer/Dryer in Unit, and Sprawling Hardwood Floors Throughout ** This large 2BD/2BA home hosts spacious living room accompanied by an additional work space or sleeping area. The modern kitchen touts stainless steel appliances, five-burner range, microwave, dishwasher, tremendous counter space, soft-close cabinets, all accented by tile backsplash. You'll find two, closeted bedroom spaces, with the master having their own private en suite glass bath. Both bathrooms are marble-tiled all throughout. The large GE in-unit washer/dryer offers the ultimate convenience. All rooms are outfitted with individual heating and cooling systems, hardwood floors running through each space, and recessed lighting above. Steps from the Classon G and Franklin A & C trains. Net Effective Price Advertised.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Classon Avenue have any available units?
470 Classon Avenue has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 Classon Avenue have?
Some of 470 Classon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Classon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
470 Classon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Classon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 470 Classon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 470 Classon Avenue offer parking?
No, 470 Classon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 470 Classon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 Classon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Classon Avenue have a pool?
No, 470 Classon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 470 Classon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 470 Classon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Classon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 Classon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Classon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Classon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
