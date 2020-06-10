470 Classon Avenue

Amenities

Brand New Renovated 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms, Modern Stainless Steel Appliances, M/W, D/W, Washer/Dryer in Unit, and Sprawling Hardwood Floors Throughout. This large 2BD/2BA home hosts a spacious living room accompanied by an additional workspace or sleeping area. The modern kitchen touts stainless steel appliances, five-burner range, microwave, dishwasher, tremendous counter space, soft-close cabinets, all accented by the tile backsplash. You'll find two, closeted bedroom spaces, with the master having their own private en suite glass bath. Both bathrooms are marble-tiled all throughout. The large GE in-unit washer/dryer offers the ultimate convenience. All rooms are outfitted with individual heating and cooling systems, hardwood floors running through each space, and recessed lighting above. Steps from the Classon G and Franklin A & C trains.



