Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

47 Woodhull Street

Location

47 Woodhull Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Welcome to this large and open one bedroom one bathroom apartment with 12 foot ceilings with a completely renovated kitchen. Steps away from Brooklyn Bridge Park.,This perfect full-floor loft with almost 11.5 foot ceilings is found in this quintessential tree-lined brownstone block of Carroll Gardens. The high-ceilings and open layout allows light to fill the apartment through its oversized windows from both the north and the south. Come see exactly what these pictures entail as you step into the space and feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Woodhull Street have any available units?
47 Woodhull Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 47 Woodhull Street currently offering any rent specials?
47 Woodhull Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Woodhull Street pet-friendly?
No, 47 Woodhull Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 47 Woodhull Street offer parking?
No, 47 Woodhull Street does not offer parking.
Does 47 Woodhull Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Woodhull Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Woodhull Street have a pool?
No, 47 Woodhull Street does not have a pool.
Does 47 Woodhull Street have accessible units?
No, 47 Woodhull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Woodhull Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Woodhull Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Woodhull Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Woodhull Street does not have units with air conditioning.
