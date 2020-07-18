465 Ocean Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Beautiful Jr 1BR in Elevator/Laundry Bldg By Prospect Park & Trains.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Full Size Bedroom- Open Kitchen- Large Living Room- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Fully Tiled Bathroom- Elevator/Laundry Building- Live in Super.This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Flatbush has to offer!!!.All applicants must have good credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com