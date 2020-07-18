All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

465 Ocean Ave

465 Ocean Avenue · (619) 850-5547
Location

465 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful Jr 1BR in Elevator/Laundry Bldg By Prospect Park & Trains.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Full Size Bedroom- Open Kitchen- Large Living Room- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Fully Tiled Bathroom- Elevator/Laundry Building- Live in Super.This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Flatbush has to offer!!!.All applicants must have good credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Ocean Ave have any available units?
465 Ocean Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 465 Ocean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
465 Ocean Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Ocean Ave pet-friendly?
No, 465 Ocean Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 465 Ocean Ave offer parking?
No, 465 Ocean Ave does not offer parking.
Does 465 Ocean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Ocean Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Ocean Ave have a pool?
No, 465 Ocean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 465 Ocean Ave have accessible units?
No, 465 Ocean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Ocean Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Ocean Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Ocean Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Ocean Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
