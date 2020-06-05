All apartments in Brooklyn
Location

459 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bbq/grill
extra storage
range
Spend your summer in this Ultra Chic and Large 1 bedroom apartment with your own Private Garden. Location can't be beat!

This is available for short-term lease (6 month) only.

This true 1 BR Garden Apartment, with its' separate living room and large kitchen has amazing proportions. Enter thru your private entrance into the long hallway with plenty of room for your bicycles or extra storage. The bedroom in the rear of the apartment, easily accommodates a queen sized bed and complete with large closet, faces out to a beautiful private garden. Have breakfast in the kitchen with brand new stove and d/w, looking out to the garden, or slide open the glass patio doors and have your morning coffee outdoors. Patio furniture and BBQ included. Exposed brick, wooden shutters and wooden mantle piece in the large living/dining room. Original wood floors throughout. The large open foyer hallway creates a very open, light and airy feel. Full sized bathroom with tub and linen closet.

Located just a few doors away from the F & G trains at 7th Avenue, one and a half blocks to Prospect Park's 9th Street entrance, and nearby Park Slope's best restaurants and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 9th Street have any available units?
459 9th Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 459 9th Street have?
Some of 459 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
459 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 459 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 459 9th Street offer parking?
No, 459 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 459 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 9th Street have a pool?
No, 459 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 459 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 459 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 459 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 459 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
