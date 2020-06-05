459 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spend your summer in this Ultra Chic and Large 1 bedroom apartment with your own Private Garden. Location can't be beat!



This is available for short-term lease (6 month) only.



This true 1 BR Garden Apartment, with its' separate living room and large kitchen has amazing proportions. Enter thru your private entrance into the long hallway with plenty of room for your bicycles or extra storage. The bedroom in the rear of the apartment, easily accommodates a queen sized bed and complete with large closet, faces out to a beautiful private garden. Have breakfast in the kitchen with brand new stove and d/w, looking out to the garden, or slide open the glass patio doors and have your morning coffee outdoors. Patio furniture and BBQ included. Exposed brick, wooden shutters and wooden mantle piece in the large living/dining room. Original wood floors throughout. The large open foyer hallway creates a very open, light and airy feel. Full sized bathroom with tub and linen closet.



Located just a few doors away from the F & G trains at 7th Avenue, one and a half blocks to Prospect Park's 9th Street entrance, and nearby Park Slope's best restaurants and amenities.