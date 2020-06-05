All apartments in Brooklyn
456 Avenue P
456 Avenue P

456 Avenue P · (646) 667-7417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

456 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gravesend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
BRAND NEW TO THE MARKET! This is our NEWEST Development 2018 has to offer. This 5 story Residential/Mix Use Elevator building, proudly stands on the intersection of Avenue P and East 3rd Street. Located three blocks from Ocean Parkway, and two blocks from the F train. It is across the street from the exclusive Venetian Apartments, with multi-Million Dollar homes nearby. Conveniently located Close to shopping, transportation, entertainment, & so much more. Apartment Features:ALL NEW One & Two Bedrooms ALL NEW AppliancesNew Kitchens & Bathrooms High CeilingsPrivate Balconies Queen Size Bedrooms Private Water Heaters Pre-Installed Air Conditioners New FloorsNew Construction Throughout Building Features:BRAND NEW BuildingNew Heated RooftopNew Elevator New Laundry Machines Now Accepting Applications on a First Come, First Serve Basis. To View, Call/Text/ or Email Michelle at 646-667-7417 or email Michelle@michellemota.comSerious Inquiries Only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Avenue P have any available units?
456 Avenue P doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 456 Avenue P have?
Some of 456 Avenue P's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Avenue P currently offering any rent specials?
456 Avenue P isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Avenue P pet-friendly?
No, 456 Avenue P is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 456 Avenue P offer parking?
No, 456 Avenue P does not offer parking.
Does 456 Avenue P have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Avenue P does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Avenue P have a pool?
No, 456 Avenue P does not have a pool.
Does 456 Avenue P have accessible units?
No, 456 Avenue P does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Avenue P have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Avenue P does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 Avenue P have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 456 Avenue P has units with air conditioning.
