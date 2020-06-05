456 Avenue P

Amenities

BRAND NEW TO THE MARKET! This is our NEWEST Development 2018 has to offer. This 5 story Residential/Mix Use Elevator building, proudly stands on the intersection of Avenue P and East 3rd Street. Located three blocks from Ocean Parkway, and two blocks from the F train. It is across the street from the exclusive Venetian Apartments, with multi-Million Dollar homes nearby. Conveniently located Close to shopping, transportation, entertainment, & so much more. Apartment Features:ALL NEW One & Two Bedrooms ALL NEW AppliancesNew Kitchens & Bathrooms High CeilingsPrivate Balconies Queen Size Bedrooms Private Water Heaters Pre-Installed Air Conditioners New FloorsNew Construction Throughout Building Features:BRAND NEW BuildingNew Heated RooftopNew Elevator New Laundry Machines Now Accepting Applications on a First Come, First Serve Basis. To View, Call/Text/ or Email Michelle at 646-667-7417 or email Michelle@michellemota.comSerious Inquiries Only!