455 OCEAN PARKWAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool elevator doorman

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

This huge bright unit is located in a gorgeous doorman building with garage parking and laundry on Ocean Parkway at Cortelyou Rd.Super spacious with polished parquet floors, high ceilings, and closets.Offers a full time doorman, two elevators, laundry room, parking garage, and a rooftop swimming pool. Stunning views of the surrounding city. Close to both the F/Q trains, Supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, shopping and all that Cortelyou Rd. has to offer.**Good credit and income 40x the rent***WILL NOT LAST! skyline14468