455 OCEAN PARKWAY
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:26 AM

455 OCEAN PARKWAY

455 Ocean Parkway · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

455 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This huge bright unit is located in a gorgeous doorman building with garage parking and laundry on Ocean Parkway at Cortelyou Rd.Super spacious with polished parquet floors, high ceilings, and closets.Offers a full time doorman, two elevators, laundry room, parking garage, and a rooftop swimming pool. Stunning views of the surrounding city. Close to both the F/Q trains, Supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, shopping and all that Cortelyou Rd. has to offer.**Good credit and income 40x the rent***WILL NOT LAST! skyline14468

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 OCEAN PARKWAY have any available units?
455 OCEAN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 455 OCEAN PARKWAY have?
Some of 455 OCEAN PARKWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 OCEAN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
455 OCEAN PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 OCEAN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 455 OCEAN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 455 OCEAN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 455 OCEAN PARKWAY does offer parking.
Does 455 OCEAN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 OCEAN PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 OCEAN PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 455 OCEAN PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 455 OCEAN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 455 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 455 OCEAN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 OCEAN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
