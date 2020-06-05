All apartments in Brooklyn
431 East 21st Street.
431 East 21st Street
431 East 21st Street

431 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

431 East 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
A Fashionable Floor-through HomeThis dramatic Ditmas Park, 1-Bed, 1-Bath, with a pergola in the front and a terrace in the back, delivers unapologetically on style and efficiencies. As you enter this home you are met with high ceilings, tall windows, beautiful wood floors, and the first exposed brick decorative fireplace. It features an open layout that makes entertaining friends or sprawling leisurely an act of residential self-care. The open kitchen has a plethora of cabinet space, accented by granite countertops, a decorative backsplash, and a stainless steel package inclusive of a 5-burner stove, Double door fridge with an ice/water maker, and a large island with seating. The bedroom is spacious enough for a king-size bed, features the second decorative fireplace, and has plenty of closet space. Off of the bedroom, you'll find a large terrace that is simply divine. If you need enough space to live, work, and play comfortably, it is here. Ditmas Park is a residential Brooklyn neighborhood with suburban vibes and urban amenities. 431 East 21st Street is just a block away from Flatbush Avenue, where every amenity you can think of is within reach--gyms, salons, groceries, restaurants, theaters, and more. Nearby you'll find a plethora of reliable trains and buses that make commuting in NYC easy. If you're lookingfor a home that doesn't mean compromising comfort, it is really here. Find your sweet spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 431 East 21st Street have any available units?
431 East 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 431 East 21st Street have?
Some of 431 East 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 East 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 East 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 East 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 East 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 431 East 21st Street offer parking?
No, 431 East 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 431 East 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 East 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 East 21st Street have a pool?
No, 431 East 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 East 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 431 East 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 East 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 East 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 East 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 East 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

