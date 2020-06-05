Amenities

A Fashionable Floor-through HomeThis dramatic Ditmas Park, 1-Bed, 1-Bath, with a pergola in the front and a terrace in the back, delivers unapologetically on style and efficiencies. As you enter this home you are met with high ceilings, tall windows, beautiful wood floors, and the first exposed brick decorative fireplace. It features an open layout that makes entertaining friends or sprawling leisurely an act of residential self-care. The open kitchen has a plethora of cabinet space, accented by granite countertops, a decorative backsplash, and a stainless steel package inclusive of a 5-burner stove, Double door fridge with an ice/water maker, and a large island with seating. The bedroom is spacious enough for a king-size bed, features the second decorative fireplace, and has plenty of closet space. Off of the bedroom, you'll find a large terrace that is simply divine. If you need enough space to live, work, and play comfortably, it is here. Ditmas Park is a residential Brooklyn neighborhood with suburban vibes and urban amenities. 431 East 21st Street is just a block away from Flatbush Avenue, where every amenity you can think of is within reach--gyms, salons, groceries, restaurants, theaters, and more. Nearby you'll find a plethora of reliable trains and buses that make commuting in NYC easy. If you're lookingfor a home that doesn't mean compromising comfort, it is really here. Find your sweet spot.