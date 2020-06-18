All apartments in Brooklyn
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
427 E 3rd Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

427 E 3rd Street

427 East 3rd Street · (718) 633-7248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 East 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
~~Studio Apartment with Garden Access
 ..... Large carpeted room with closet and decorative fireplace
 ..... Kitchen with decorative tile, refrigerator and gas stove.
 ..... Bathroom with tiled shower
 ..... Quiet block near F Train and shopping
 ..... Includes heat, hot water, gas and electricity

 Location
 ..... Kensington - Ocean Parkway Vicinty
 ..... (E. 3rd St, near Ave. C )

 Monthly Rent: $1150

 Call Owner:718-633-7248 (land line - sorry, no text messages)
 Please, No calls before 9:00 AM OR after 9:00 PM
 Please, No Brokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 E 3rd Street have any available units?
427 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 427 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 427 E 3rd Street's amenities include fireplace, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 E 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 427 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 427 E 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 427 E 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 427 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 427 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 427 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 E 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 E 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
