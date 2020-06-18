427 E 3rd Street

Amenities

fireplace some paid utils carpet range refrigerator

~~Studio Apartment with Garden Access

..... Large carpeted room with closet and decorative fireplace

..... Kitchen with decorative tile, refrigerator and gas stove.

..... Bathroom with tiled shower

..... Quiet block near F Train and shopping

..... Includes heat, hot water, gas and electricity



Location

..... Kensington - Ocean Parkway Vicinty

..... (E. 3rd St, near Ave. C )



Monthly Rent: $1150



Call Owner:718-633-7248 (land line - sorry, no text messages)

Please, No calls before 9:00 AM OR after 9:00 PM

Please, No Brokers