421 Van Siclen Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

**Make this amazing place your new home! NEW NEW NEW.}Virtual Tour at the end of photosthis beautiful apartment NO FEE apartment was renovated with two major highlights! big spaces and top notch luxury finishes! *designed to take advantage of the building's natural light, high ceilings and existing character!- spacious 3BR-2 FULL BA!!! KING SIZE BEDS!!!- Brand new top notch luxury finishes!- Hardwood floors- Stainless steel appliances- Laundry hookups!- Close to Subway with easy access to Manhattan! 2 blocks from the A,C & the 2,3,4- AC & HEAT split units -in all rooms- lots of natural light! BIG windows!- lots of closet space! HUGE CLOSETS!- private parking available additional feeGOING FASTTTMake this gorgeous place your new homeSchedule a viewing today!Call/text- BLUEEGGSHOWINGS**- net effective price advertised BlueEgg12231