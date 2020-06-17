All apartments in Brooklyn
421 Van Siclen Ave.

421 Van Siclen Avenue · (240) 716-9442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 Van Siclen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
East New York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**Make this amazing place your new home! NEW NEW NEW.}Virtual Tour at the end of photosthis beautiful apartment NO FEE apartment was renovated with two major highlights! big spaces and top notch luxury finishes! *designed to take advantage of the building's natural light, high ceilings and existing character!- spacious 3BR-2 FULL BA!!! KING SIZE BEDS!!!- Brand new top notch luxury finishes!- Hardwood floors- Stainless steel appliances- Laundry hookups!- Close to Subway with easy access to Manhattan! 2 blocks from the A,C & the 2,3,4- AC & HEAT split units -in all rooms- lots of natural light! BIG windows!- lots of closet space! HUGE CLOSETS!- private parking available additional feeGOING FASTTTMake this gorgeous place your new homeSchedule a viewing today!Call/text- BLUEEGGSHOWINGS**- net effective price advertised BlueEgg12231

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Van Siclen Ave. have any available units?
421 Van Siclen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 421 Van Siclen Ave. have?
Some of 421 Van Siclen Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Van Siclen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
421 Van Siclen Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Van Siclen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 421 Van Siclen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 421 Van Siclen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 421 Van Siclen Ave. does offer parking.
Does 421 Van Siclen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Van Siclen Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Van Siclen Ave. have a pool?
No, 421 Van Siclen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 421 Van Siclen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 421 Van Siclen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Van Siclen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Van Siclen Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Van Siclen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 Van Siclen Ave. has units with air conditioning.
