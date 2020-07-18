4109 7th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Modern, Renovated Two Bedrooms Across from Sunset Park with In Unit Washer/Dryer!



The apartment features:

- Queen sized Bedrooms.

- Open concept-kitchen and living room.

- Stainless steel appliances.

- Ultra modern white cabinetry.

- Modern bathroom with rainfall shower head, oversized medicine cabinets, and modern vanity.

- Black mossaic tiling and chrome finishes.

- High Ceilings.

- Recessed Lighting.

- Hardwood floors through out.

- Washer and dryer in unit.!



Building:

- Across from Sunset Park on 7th Ave.

- Well maintained.

-Near several grocery stores, cool coffee shops and eateries.

- Near the D train at 9th Ave Station.