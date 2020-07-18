4109 7th Ave

Amenities
Modern, Renovated Two Bedrooms Across from Sunset Park with In Unit Washer/Dryer!
The apartment features:
- Queen sized Bedrooms.
- Open concept-kitchen and living room.
- Stainless steel appliances.
- Ultra modern white cabinetry.
- Modern bathroom with rainfall shower head, oversized medicine cabinets, and modern vanity.
- Black mossaic tiling and chrome finishes.
- High Ceilings.
- Recessed Lighting.
- Hardwood floors through out.
- Washer and dryer in unit.!
Building:
- Across from Sunset Park on 7th Ave.
- Well maintained.
-Near several grocery stores, cool coffee shops and eateries.
- Near the D train at 9th Ave Station.