4109 7th Ave
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4109 7th Ave

4109 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4109 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Modern, Renovated Two Bedrooms Across from Sunset Park with In Unit Washer/Dryer!

The apartment features:
- Queen sized Bedrooms.
- Open concept-kitchen and living room.
- Stainless steel appliances.
- Ultra modern white cabinetry.
- Modern bathroom with rainfall shower head, oversized medicine cabinets, and modern vanity.
- Black mossaic tiling and chrome finishes.
- High Ceilings.
- Recessed Lighting.
- Hardwood floors through out.
- Washer and dryer in unit.!

Building:
- Across from Sunset Park on 7th Ave.
- Well maintained.
-Near several grocery stores, cool coffee shops and eateries.
- Near the D train at 9th Ave Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 7th Ave have any available units?
4109 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 4109 7th Ave have?
Some of 4109 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4109 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4109 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 4109 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 4109 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4109 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 4109 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4109 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4109 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
