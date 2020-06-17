402 OCEAN PARKWAY

Amenities

Sun bathed Large unique 2 bedroom 1 bath hardwood floors2 large closets in each bedroom Large closets out side with pre war arches Freshly painted Large eat in kitchen with new cabinets Live in super Walking distance to f, b, q train.Close to all kensington bustling night scene and shopping (Cortelyou Rd. )Ready Now, Do Not Hesitate! More Brooklyn Apartments Available!!!For More Information Or To View The Apartment, Call 718-513-3763, David 917 873 8411 Or Visit Us At http://zuzrealty.com ZUZ16462