Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

402 OCEAN PARKWAY

402 Ocean Parkway · (718) 696-9436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Sun bathed Large unique 2 bedroom 1 bath hardwood floors2 large closets in each bedroom Large closets out side with pre war arches Freshly painted Large eat in kitchen with new cabinets Live in super Walking distance to f, b, q train.Close to all kensington bustling night scene and shopping (Cortelyou Rd. )Ready Now, Do Not Hesitate! More Brooklyn Apartments Available!!!For More Information Or To View The Apartment, Call 718-513-3763, David 917 873 8411 Or Visit Us At http://zuzrealty.com ZUZ16462

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 OCEAN PARKWAY have any available units?
402 OCEAN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 402 OCEAN PARKWAY have?
Some of 402 OCEAN PARKWAY's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 OCEAN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
402 OCEAN PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 OCEAN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 402 OCEAN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 402 OCEAN PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 402 OCEAN PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 402 OCEAN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 OCEAN PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 OCEAN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 402 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 402 OCEAN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 402 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 402 OCEAN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 OCEAN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
