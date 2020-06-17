All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

400 7th Avenue

400 7th Avenue · (718) 923-8018
Location

400 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
-Enjoy this renovated 2 bedroom in Park Slope with dishwasher and washer/dryer in the apartment! Both bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the apartment. The living room can accommodate your couch and entertainment center. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances which includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, and Quartz counter tops. 2 Fully tiled Bathrooms, one with a tub and the other with an oversized shower. Super sunny queen size bedrooms both with windows and huge closets. 400 7th Avenue is perfectly situated in the highly desirable Park Slope neighborhood, surrounded by wonderful shops and local cultural venues. Live in Park Slope, with all the charm and convenience the neighborhood has to offer. Conveniently located minutes away from the F/G subway at 7th Avenue.$3500. Move in August 1,2020 PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT AND REPRESENT THE QUALITY OF THE RENOVATION AND LAYOUT IN THE APARTMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 7th Avenue have any available units?
400 7th Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 7th Avenue have?
Some of 400 7th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 7th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 400 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 400 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 400 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 7th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 400 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 400 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 7th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
