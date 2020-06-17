Amenities

-Enjoy this renovated 2 bedroom in Park Slope with dishwasher and washer/dryer in the apartment! Both bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the apartment. The living room can accommodate your couch and entertainment center. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances which includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, and Quartz counter tops. 2 Fully tiled Bathrooms, one with a tub and the other with an oversized shower. Super sunny queen size bedrooms both with windows and huge closets. 400 7th Avenue is perfectly situated in the highly desirable Park Slope neighborhood, surrounded by wonderful shops and local cultural venues. Live in Park Slope, with all the charm and convenience the neighborhood has to offer. Conveniently located minutes away from the F/G subway at 7th Avenue.$3500. Move in August 1,2020 PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT AND REPRESENT THE QUALITY OF THE RENOVATION AND LAYOUT IN THE APARTMENT