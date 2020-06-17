398 Lafayette

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come live in an oasis in the trendy Clinton Hill/Bed-Stuy neighborhood near Pratt Institute. This spacious one bedroom, garden level apartment is renovated and ready for a 06/01 move in! Hardwood floors throughout! Sleek, modern finishes with SS appliances and stone countertop complete an architect-designed chef's kitchen, and there is ample space for a dining table. Southern exposure in the bedroom includes a door to your private patio in the back with room for a table and chairs or an outdoor living room and your potted plants. Renovated bathroom with tiled shower and full bathtub. Large new closet, and new washer/dryer exclusively for your use! Living room includes a decorative 19th century fireplace as well as historic ceiling details and antique double doors leading to your private entrance.



Located in a charming brownstone on Lafayette Ave. Heat and Hot Water included. Pets on Approval. Incredible location you will be a three minute walk from the to great restaurants bordering Clinton Hill and Bed



-Stuy including Speedy Romeo,Clementine, Pilar, Chilo's, and Peaches Shrimp & Crab, and a block from Dough. A short stroll to Putnam Triangle to catch an outdoor film this summer and five minutes to Pratt Institute's campus. A stone's throw away from G at Classon (with easy connections to the A, L, M, E and 7 trains) and eight minutes to the C at Franklin and Clinton/Washington.