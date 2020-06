Amenities

NO FEEBRAND NEW 3BR / 2BA APT IN A TERRIFIC LOCATION!Right Off Hewes st J & M Trains!Terrific layout with big and great closet space!beautiful spacious bedrooms with over floor to ceiling windows and tons of natural light!brand new kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances.Huge 2 Full bathroom with Gorgeous Tiles and a Deep TUB!Rooftop access!Shared Backyard!Virtual DoormanRooftop accessair and heat units!hardwood floorbeautiful high ceilings!Laundry!Situated at the Heart of Williamsburgsurrounded by the most vibrant bars, cafes & restaurants.everything is just a walking distance!Call today to schedule your showing