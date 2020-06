Amenities

No Brokers Fee!! This spacious, well-maintained two-bedroom one bath apartment is located in the heart of historic Stuyvesant Heights! Lots of large windows throughout the apartment allow an abundance of light to enter. There is an eat-in kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Located right on the vibrant Lewis Avenue corridor, you will have access to some of the best shops and restaurants in Brooklyn. The world-famous eatery Peaches is only a block away and the exquisite Saraghina is right across the street! Conveniently located only a few short blocks away from the A and C trains. Heat and hot water are included. No pets.