pet friendly recently renovated

NO FEE: 345 ELDERT ST 4 BEDROOM - Property Id: 280821



NO BROKER FEE!!!



$1,000 RENT CREDIT FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE INS!!!

Extra $500 gift card for 8/1 move in



Gross Price $3650

1.5 month free on a 13 month lease



All GUARANTORS ARE ALLOWED! (Insurent accepted & TheGuarantors accepted)



Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving.



This 4 bedroom 1 bathroom garden level apartment features the following:

-brand new kitchen, bathroom, lighting and new electrical throughout the apartment

-4 lofted bedroom that can fit a queen size bed. The bedrooms also feature an independent living space that can be used as a small living space or office

-each bedroom has a window

-a spacious combined living room and dining room space



The building features:

-an amazing roof top

-2 laundry rooms

-resident super

-secured package room



ALL GUARANTORS ALLOWED!!!

ALL PETS ALLOWED (NO FEES)!!!



LETS MAKE THIS BEAUTY YOUR NEXT HOME!!!



