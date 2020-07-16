34 Melrose St

Amenities

Gorgeous gigantic open duplex apartment plus huge finished basement space / 1.5 baths in renovated well kept building with laundry, furnished backyard and furnished roof-deck!Building sits on the border of three Brooklyn neighborhoods, walking distance to some of the best dining, Bars, and art of: "Williamsburg" , "Bushwick" and "Stuyvesant Heights"Located on Melrose St and Broadway , right around the corner of J M Z at Myrtle Broadway EXPRESS Stop, be in the city in 15 minutes with the express train. Tons of shops, bars and eateries in the area , hotspot such as Sandobe Birdys, Little Skips, Bossa Nova Civic Club, Three Diamond Door, Faro, and so so much more to explore.Apartment features:Large open kitchen and huge open living / dining with windows allowing in great natural lighthuge open finished basement space with windows, basement has it own half bath and its own separate entranceModern kitchen with high-end stainless steal appliances including a dishwasher and microwaveModern bathroom with tub and showerCentral air and heat, high ceilings, lots of natural light , video intercom systemBUILDING has a LARGE FURNISHED BACKYARD and ROOFTOP with epic views, and in building laundryGuarantors acceptedRoof Deck / Furnished rooftopCourtyard / backyard / Outdoor spaceLaundry room in the buildingPets Allowed upon approvalVerizon FiOS enabledGardenTerrace BalconyPatioDishwasherShowing by appointment