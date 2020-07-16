All apartments in Brooklyn
34 Melrose St
34 Melrose St

34 Melrose Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Melrose Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
Gorgeous gigantic open duplex apartment plus huge finished basement space / 1.5 baths in renovated well kept building with laundry, furnished backyard and furnished roof-deck!Building sits on the border of three Brooklyn neighborhoods, walking distance to some of the best dining, Bars, and art of: "Williamsburg" , "Bushwick" and "Stuyvesant Heights"Located on Melrose St and Broadway , right around the corner of J M Z at Myrtle Broadway EXPRESS Stop, be in the city in 15 minutes with the express train. Tons of shops, bars and eateries in the area , hotspot such as Sandobe Birdys, Little Skips, Bossa Nova Civic Club, Three Diamond Door, Faro, and so so much more to explore.Apartment features:Large open kitchen and huge open living / dining with windows allowing in great natural lighthuge open finished basement space with windows, basement has it own half bath and its own separate entranceModern kitchen with high-end stainless steal appliances including a dishwasher and microwaveModern bathroom with tub and showerCentral air and heat, high ceilings, lots of natural light , video intercom systemBUILDING has a LARGE FURNISHED BACKYARD and ROOFTOP with epic views, and in building laundryGuarantors acceptedRoof Deck / Furnished rooftopCourtyard / backyard / Outdoor spaceLaundry room in the buildingPets Allowed upon approvalVerizon FiOS enabledGardenTerrace BalconyPatioDishwasherShowing by appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Melrose St have any available units?
34 Melrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 34 Melrose St have?
Some of 34 Melrose St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Melrose St currently offering any rent specials?
34 Melrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Melrose St pet-friendly?
No, 34 Melrose St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 34 Melrose St offer parking?
No, 34 Melrose St does not offer parking.
Does 34 Melrose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Melrose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Melrose St have a pool?
No, 34 Melrose St does not have a pool.
Does 34 Melrose St have accessible units?
No, 34 Melrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Melrose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Melrose St has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Melrose St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Melrose St has units with air conditioning.
