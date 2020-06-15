All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 333 Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
333 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

333 Atlantic Avenue

333 Atlantic Avenue · (718) 765-3808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

333 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Modern two bedroom with private terraceWelcome Home to 333 Atlantic Avenue! Brand new contemporary, state-of-the-art residences located on Atlantic Avenue between Smith/Hoyt Streets in the heart of Boerum Hill. Beautifully constructed limestone building with 7 floors 4 apartments on each level and 2 Penthouses on the 7th floor.2D has an amazing terrace, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Northern Exposures * Remote Control Wall Mounted Heating & Air Conditioning Units * White Oak Hardwood Flooring. KITCHENS: Bosch Refrigerators & Dishwashers * Bertazzoni Ranges with Vented Hoods * LG Washer/Dryers * Solid Birch Shaker Style Cabinets * Custom Subway Tile Backslashes * Kohler Faucets BATHROOMS: Soaking Tubs * Mosaic House Morrocan Inspired Tile * Kohler HardwareBoerum Hill offers a fantastic balance of brownstone neighborhood living combined with a Downtown Brooklyn feel. Wonderful shopping and dining right outside. Enjoy being walking distance to Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn Bridge Park, BAM, Barclays Center and so much more! The location is extremely accessible minutes to the A/C/G, F, and all the trains at the Atlantic Terminal. NO FEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
333 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 333 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 333 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 333 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 333 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 333 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 Atlantic Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 333 Atlantic Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity