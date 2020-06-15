Amenities

Modern two bedroom with private terraceWelcome Home to 333 Atlantic Avenue! Brand new contemporary, state-of-the-art residences located on Atlantic Avenue between Smith/Hoyt Streets in the heart of Boerum Hill. Beautifully constructed limestone building with 7 floors 4 apartments on each level and 2 Penthouses on the 7th floor.2D has an amazing terrace, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Northern Exposures * Remote Control Wall Mounted Heating & Air Conditioning Units * White Oak Hardwood Flooring. KITCHENS: Bosch Refrigerators & Dishwashers * Bertazzoni Ranges with Vented Hoods * LG Washer/Dryers * Solid Birch Shaker Style Cabinets * Custom Subway Tile Backslashes * Kohler Faucets BATHROOMS: Soaking Tubs * Mosaic House Morrocan Inspired Tile * Kohler HardwareBoerum Hill offers a fantastic balance of brownstone neighborhood living combined with a Downtown Brooklyn feel. Wonderful shopping and dining right outside. Enjoy being walking distance to Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn Bridge Park, BAM, Barclays Center and so much more! The location is extremely accessible minutes to the A/C/G, F, and all the trains at the Atlantic Terminal. NO FEE!!