Amenities

granite counters air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities

Prime Bensonhurst Kings Highway Corner location. Office Space FOR RENT available July 1,2020 . Approximately 1000 square feet.

The storefront on one of Kings Highway Busiest streets corner West 5th street with access to the N or F train and the B-82 Buses.

The office is currently a professional office with 10 foot ceilings, central air & heat Hvac system. Granite and ceramic tile floors throughout. The corner location offers great exposure with front and side windows approximately of 40 feet. The office has been established as a professional realty & mortgage office for over 30 years. The business is not for sale. The business will relocate within the same building utilizing the side store. Sav-a-lot Realty Inc. will consider offers to purchase the business .