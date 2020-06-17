33 Montrose

Amenities

Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely! CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR ( VIDEO AVAILABLE FOLLOWING PICTURES ) Conveniently located close to the J/M/Z/L/G train line and various bus lines for a fast and easy commute. Steps away from many bars restaurants groceries nightlife and much more,The building is clean quiet well maintained with a great super on premises, shared backyard.The apartment features, newly renovated, hardwood floors, high ceiling, large windows with great natural light, huge living room, 2 nice bedrooms with large closet space, newly renovated modern full bath, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pet friendly and much more. A MUST SEE!