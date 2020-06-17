All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 33 Montrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
33 Montrose
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 PM

33 Montrose

33 Montrose Avenue · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

33 Montrose Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely! CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR ( VIDEO AVAILABLE FOLLOWING PICTURES ) Conveniently located close to the J/M/Z/L/G train line and various bus lines for a fast and easy commute. Steps away from many bars restaurants groceries nightlife and much more,The building is clean quiet well maintained with a great super on premises, shared backyard.The apartment features, newly renovated, hardwood floors, high ceiling, large windows with great natural light, huge living room, 2 nice bedrooms with large closet space, newly renovated modern full bath, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pet friendly and much more. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Montrose have any available units?
33 Montrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 33 Montrose have?
Some of 33 Montrose's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Montrose currently offering any rent specials?
33 Montrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Montrose pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Montrose is pet friendly.
Does 33 Montrose offer parking?
No, 33 Montrose does not offer parking.
Does 33 Montrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Montrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Montrose have a pool?
No, 33 Montrose does not have a pool.
Does 33 Montrose have accessible units?
No, 33 Montrose does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Montrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Montrose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Montrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Montrose does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 Montrose?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity