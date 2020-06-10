All apartments in Brooklyn
324 1st Street

324 1st Street · (718) 765-3879
Location

324 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
LUXURIOUS LIVING in a SUPERB Park Slope townhouse. Three floors of absolute BLISS await you in a LIGHT-STREWN three-story brownstone in the heart of the Slope. All three stories have been thoughtfully renovated with high-end tasteful finishes. The first floor holds a formal dining room, a well-appointed pass-through kitchen with a tucked-away office, a rear lounge and a wall of windows that lead you out into a peaceful, bucolic garden: a perfect site for either solitary serenity or a lively cocktail party. There's a pretty powder room here, as well, which is always convenient for company. For formal entertaining or hosting your monthly book club, welcome your guests up the stoop in a traditional parlor/living room. The master bedroom with en-suite bath shares the parlor floor and is spacious and quiet, and enjoys views of the verdant and floral rear garden. The third floor has two extra-large bedrooms with great closet space. A spacious bathroom between them is appointed with a double-basin sink. The basement is clean and well lit, and will handily store seasonal clothing -- and so much more. With central heat/AC on every level, polished hardwood floors, beautiful lighting judiciously installed throughout, muted colors of paint and wall coverings, this is a house that is as lovely and move-in ready as it is functional. Situated in the District 15 school zone and just half a block from boutiques, cafes and restaurants on Fifth Avenue, this house exudes "perfect" in just about every way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 1st Street have any available units?
324 1st Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 1st Street have?
Some of 324 1st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 324 1st Street offer parking?
No, 324 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 1st Street have a pool?
No, 324 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 324 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
