321 4TH AVE.
321 4TH AVE.

321 4th Street · (646) 468-5907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
- 3 Queen Size Bedrooms with large closets- 2 Marble tiled Bathroom - Washer and Dryer in the Unit - Southern and Western exposures - Renovated Stainless Steel Appliances - Dishwasher - Microwave - CaesarStone Counter Tops- Abundant Cabinet and under storage Space-PARK SLOPE- Gourmet Food Shops,Restaurants and Shopping - Across the Street From a Playground and a soccer field - Zoned for Maurice Sendak Elementary School- Storage across the street - Gym across the street - Next to the R,F, and G Subway Lines - 6 Blocks from PROSPECT PARK- net effective pricing on 1 month of free rentREQUEST VIDEOEmail,Text or for the fastest response Just call me. livingny112677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 4TH AVE. have any available units?
321 4TH AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 321 4TH AVE. have?
Some of 321 4TH AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 4TH AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
321 4TH AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 4TH AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 321 4TH AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 321 4TH AVE. offer parking?
No, 321 4TH AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 321 4TH AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 4TH AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 4TH AVE. have a pool?
No, 321 4TH AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 321 4TH AVE. have accessible units?
No, 321 4TH AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 321 4TH AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 4TH AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 4TH AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 4TH AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
