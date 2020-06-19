321 4TH AVE.

Amenities

- 3 Queen Size Bedrooms with large closets- 2 Marble tiled Bathroom - Washer and Dryer in the Unit - Southern and Western exposures - Renovated Stainless Steel Appliances - Dishwasher - Microwave - CaesarStone Counter Tops- Abundant Cabinet and under storage Space-PARK SLOPE- Gourmet Food Shops,Restaurants and Shopping - Across the Street From a Playground and a soccer field - Zoned for Maurice Sendak Elementary School- Storage across the street - Gym across the street - Next to the R,F, and G Subway Lines - 6 Blocks from PROSPECT PARK- net effective pricing on 1 month of free rent