- Entire house for rent- You won't get this amount of space for this price anywhere else!- 4 bed/ 3 bath- Huge downstairs living/dining area- Very large backyard- Plus a large studio space, would be a great studio/art/home office area- Basement access with washer/dryer- 1 bathroom on each level- Available now- No fee-Price advertised is net effective based on 1 year lease with 1 month free. Gross rent is $5500. There is also an option to do a 2 year lease with 6 weeks free Yaffa1910