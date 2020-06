Amenities

Introducing the newly renovated 311 Atlantic Ave Apt 3



This 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex has a ton of storage space and natural light. Easily converted into a 3 bed and located at the intersection of Brooklyn heights, Cobble hill and Boerum Hill, with some of the best dining and recreational locations within minutes.



Available

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom

Convertible 3



Apartment Amenities

Hardwood floors

Dishwasher

Washer Dryer in unit

Duplex

Oversized windows

Tons of natural light

Tons of Storage space

Dining alcove



Building Amenities

Common Backyard