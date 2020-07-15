All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

309 TOMPKINS AVE.

309 Tompkins Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 Tompkins Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Modern and fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in great location, Near the A C and G trains, on a tree lined block in Bedford Stuyvesant next to the Herbert Von King Park! Updated Stainless steal appliances, Separate Living room with Exposed brick and great natural light!Central Air and heat, Large windows and good size closets in all bedrooms, Hardwood floorsExposed brick living room, Modern bathroomWell managed and maintained buildingIn building laundry room and bike storage, Easy commute to Manhattan. NO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointment, Guarantors Accepted Central Air and Heat Laundry room in the Building Pets Allowed * upon approvalBike Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 TOMPKINS AVE. have any available units?
309 TOMPKINS AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 309 TOMPKINS AVE. have?
Some of 309 TOMPKINS AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 TOMPKINS AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
309 TOMPKINS AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 TOMPKINS AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 TOMPKINS AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 309 TOMPKINS AVE. offer parking?
No, 309 TOMPKINS AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 309 TOMPKINS AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 TOMPKINS AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 TOMPKINS AVE. have a pool?
No, 309 TOMPKINS AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 309 TOMPKINS AVE. have accessible units?
No, 309 TOMPKINS AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 TOMPKINS AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 TOMPKINS AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 TOMPKINS AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 TOMPKINS AVE. has units with air conditioning.
