309 TOMPKINS AVE.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage

Modern and fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in great location, Near the A C and G trains, on a tree lined block in Bedford Stuyvesant next to the Herbert Von King Park! Updated Stainless steal appliances, Separate Living room with Exposed brick and great natural light!Central Air and heat, Large windows and good size closets in all bedrooms, Hardwood floorsExposed brick living room, Modern bathroomWell managed and maintained buildingIn building laundry room and bike storage, Easy commute to Manhattan. NO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointment, Guarantors Accepted Central Air and Heat Laundry room in the Building Pets Allowed * upon approvalBike Storage