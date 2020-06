Amenities

306 St James Place in Prime Clinton HillVideo Tour AvailableLarge Studio apartment on the parlor floor comes with prewar details like a fireplace mantel wooden floors, 2 large closets and windows, and a gas stove. Heat included in the rent. Pet friendly, by the Franklin Avenue Subway Station or the Clinton Washington Av. stop off the A & C trains. Restaurants: Outpost, Buka, Otway, Sisters, Chuko, Weather Up, and Branded Saloon. Available June 1st.