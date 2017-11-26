30 Bayard Street ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Not to be missed! Cheerful and impressive views of McCarren Park and the Manhattan skyline from this modern 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at the Aurora Condominium. This lovely home faces directly West allowing for amazing year round sunsets and natural light. Built with the finest materials and high quality luxury appliances. The gourmet kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space for the chef at heart: a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf Professional gas range, Asko dishwasher, Grohe faucet and absolute black granite countertops and backsplash.The spa-style bathroom includes Kohler fixtures, a double sink, Toto toilet, and a Zuma deep soaking bathtub. Brazilian Teak wide-plank flooring throughout, individually controlled heating and AC units, a washer/dryer and a video intercom system. Deeded parking available for an additional $75k. The building was designed by the award winning team of Karl Fisher and Andreas Escobar and includes a doorman and available parking. Incredible roof top fitness center and terrace with lounge areas, grills and wow-factor views! Step outside to McCarren Park, with its lively Farmers Market every Saturday year round, tennis courts, full track, softball field, skateboard park, pool, with open spaces to lay out. The Aroura is moments from from Williamsburg's Bedford Avenue Strip. Come explore the ever-changing choices of Restaurants, Bars, Boutiques, and the convenience of being close to the Bedford Ave L train , the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, and the shuttle ferry to Manhattan.