All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 30 Bayard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
30 Bayard Street
Last updated March 22 2020 at 10:30 AM

30 Bayard Street

30 Bayard Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Bayard Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Not to be missed! Cheerful and impressive views of McCarren Park and the Manhattan skyline from this modern 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at the Aurora Condominium. This lovely home faces directly West allowing for amazing year round sunsets and natural light. Built with the finest materials and high quality luxury appliances. The gourmet kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space for the chef at heart: a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf Professional gas range, Asko dishwasher, Grohe faucet and absolute black granite countertops and backsplash.The spa-style bathroom includes Kohler fixtures, a double sink, Toto toilet, and a Zuma deep soaking bathtub. Brazilian Teak wide-plank flooring throughout, individually controlled heating and AC units, a washer/dryer and a video intercom system. Deeded parking available for an additional $75k. The building was designed by the award winning team of Karl Fisher and Andreas Escobar and includes a doorman and available parking. Incredible roof top fitness center and terrace with lounge areas, grills and wow-factor views! Step outside to McCarren Park, with its lively Farmers Market every Saturday year round, tennis courts, full track, softball field, skateboard park, pool, with open spaces to lay out. The Aroura is moments from from Williamsburg's Bedford Avenue Strip. Come explore the ever-changing choices of Restaurants, Bars, Boutiques, and the convenience of being close to the Bedford Ave L train , the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, and the shuttle ferry to Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Bayard Street have any available units?
30 Bayard Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Bayard Street have?
Some of 30 Bayard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Bayard Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Bayard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Bayard Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Bayard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 30 Bayard Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 Bayard Street does offer parking.
Does 30 Bayard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Bayard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Bayard Street have a pool?
Yes, 30 Bayard Street has a pool.
Does 30 Bayard Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Bayard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Bayard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Bayard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Bayard Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 Bayard Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 30 Bayard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity