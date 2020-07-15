All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

298 Suydam St

298 Suydam Street · (205) 585-0369
Location

298 Suydam Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/R · Avail. now

$3,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Virtual tour available

Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment available with a huge private backyard!

Enjoy a vibrant Bushwick location, right across the street from Maria Hernandez Park. Heart of Bushwick with shopping, retail, restaurants and nightlife! You are less than 5 blocks away from the L train at Dekalb Avenue.

APARTMENT FEATURES
Private outdoor space
in unit laundry
Dishwasher
2 Queen sized bedrooms
1st floor apartment

Newly Renovated, 2 Queen size Bedroom apartment boasts separate large living room, large modern kitchen with tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, sunny windows throughout, high ceilings, and large private backyard!

Reach out today to set up a showing!

* The gross price is $3,295. The price reflected is the net rent based on 1 month free on a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Suydam St have any available units?
298 Suydam St has a unit available for $3,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 298 Suydam St have?
Some of 298 Suydam St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Suydam St currently offering any rent specials?
298 Suydam St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Suydam St pet-friendly?
No, 298 Suydam St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 298 Suydam St offer parking?
No, 298 Suydam St does not offer parking.
Does 298 Suydam St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 298 Suydam St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Suydam St have a pool?
No, 298 Suydam St does not have a pool.
Does 298 Suydam St have accessible units?
No, 298 Suydam St does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Suydam St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 Suydam St has units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Suydam St have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 Suydam St does not have units with air conditioning.
