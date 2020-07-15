298 Suydam St

Amenities
*Virtual tour available
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment available with a huge private backyard!
Enjoy a vibrant Bushwick location, right across the street from Maria Hernandez Park. Heart of Bushwick with shopping, retail, restaurants and nightlife! You are less than 5 blocks away from the L train at Dekalb Avenue.
APARTMENT FEATURES
Private outdoor space
in unit laundry
Dishwasher
2 Queen sized bedrooms
1st floor apartment
Newly Renovated, 2 Queen size Bedroom apartment boasts separate large living room, large modern kitchen with tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, sunny windows throughout, high ceilings, and large private backyard!
Reach out today to set up a showing!
* The gross price is $3,295. The price reflected is the net rent based on 1 month free on a 12 month lease.