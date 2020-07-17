283 cornelia st 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 HUGE APPARMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 305109



AGENT FEES IS REQUIRED. MINT Unit That Will Charm You Upon Entering. Wonderful, Exceptionally Spacious Home, Unit NO second fl. Featured 4 Large Size Bedroom And 2 Newly Renovated Baths, the larger bathroom installs the JACUZZI. Living Room Open Concept Modern Kitchen W/ Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating And Cooling With Ductless Units In Each Room, Minutes To Manhattan. NO AGENT FEES IS REQUIRED.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/283-cornelia-st-brooklyn-ny-unit-2/305109

Property Id 305109



(RLNE5959712)