Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

283 cornelia st 2

283 Cornelia Street · (646) 464-4160
Location

283 Cornelia Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 HUGE APPARMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 305109

AGENT FEES IS REQUIRED. MINT Unit That Will Charm You Upon Entering. Wonderful, Exceptionally Spacious Home, Unit NO second fl. Featured 4 Large Size Bedroom And 2 Newly Renovated Baths, the larger bathroom installs the JACUZZI. Living Room Open Concept Modern Kitchen W/ Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heating And Cooling With Ductless Units In Each Room, Minutes To Manhattan. NO AGENT FEES IS REQUIRED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/283-cornelia-st-brooklyn-ny-unit-2/305109
Property Id 305109

(RLNE5959712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 cornelia st 2 have any available units?
283 cornelia st 2 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 283 cornelia st 2 have?
Some of 283 cornelia st 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 cornelia st 2 currently offering any rent specials?
283 cornelia st 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 cornelia st 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 cornelia st 2 is pet friendly.
Does 283 cornelia st 2 offer parking?
No, 283 cornelia st 2 does not offer parking.
Does 283 cornelia st 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 cornelia st 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 cornelia st 2 have a pool?
No, 283 cornelia st 2 does not have a pool.
Does 283 cornelia st 2 have accessible units?
No, 283 cornelia st 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 283 cornelia st 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 cornelia st 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 cornelia st 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 cornelia st 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
