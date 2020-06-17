280 East 2nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

**Cozy Budget-Priced 2BR in Kensington**Adorable first floor 2BR on a quiet side street in Kensington. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and room for living room furniture plus a small table. Both bedrooms have windows and can fit a full or queen bed. However, neither has a closet. There is one closet in the living room. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Cats considered, but no dogs. Shared outdoor patio area behind the building. Great location around the corner from laundromat, F/G trains, and shopping on Church Ave and McDonald Ave. Application fee: $20. Collected at lease signing: first month rent, one month security deposit, broker fee.