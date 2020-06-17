All apartments in Brooklyn
280 East 2nd Street
280 East 2nd Street

280 East 2nd Street
Location

280 East 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
**Cozy Budget-Priced 2BR in Kensington**Adorable first floor 2BR on a quiet side street in Kensington. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and room for living room furniture plus a small table. Both bedrooms have windows and can fit a full or queen bed. However, neither has a closet. There is one closet in the living room. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Cats considered, but no dogs. Shared outdoor patio area behind the building. Great location around the corner from laundromat, F/G trains, and shopping on Church Ave and McDonald Ave. Application fee: $20. Collected at lease signing: first month rent, one month security deposit, broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 East 2nd Street have any available units?
280 East 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 280 East 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
280 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 280 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 280 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 280 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 280 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 280 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 280 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 280 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 East 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 East 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 East 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
